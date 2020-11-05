The Green River District Health Department on Thursday reported 119 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 53 in Daviess County, 5 in Hancock County, 23 in Henderson County, 15 in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, 6 in Union County, and 6 in Webster County.
This is the second largest number of cases reported for the seven county region in one day since 140 cases were reported on Oct. 3, 2020.
There have been 5,649 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
Twenty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 392 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,602 (81%).
