On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 119 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 73 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, seven in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 23 in Ohio County, three in Union County, and two in Webster County.
There have been 10,904 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date and the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,176 (75%).
Ffity-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 583 (5%) have required hospitalization.
Also, there have been 201 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.