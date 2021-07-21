The Green River District Health Department on Tuesday reported 142 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 70 in Daviess County, six in Hancock County, 26 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 13 in Ohio County, eight in Union County, and 16 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 34.9 new cases a day. The newly reported cases were investigated between July 16 and July 19.
To date, there have been 23,088 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,656 (89%).
Six reported confirmed cases is currently hospitalized and 931 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 412 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 470,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,301 statewide deaths.
"Unfortunately we are seeing a substantial rise in our incidence of new COVID-19 cases” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director. “The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, at higher-risk, or work in a high traffic public job like retail or dining, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces. If you are not vaccinated yet, get vaccinated immediately!”
All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Tuesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 15 new cases in that county and will be doing free COVID-19 testing at the Muhlenberg County Health Department on July 27, by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.