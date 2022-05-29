The Muldraugh Water Treatment Plant is nearly finished.
During the Hardin County Water District No. 1 board meeting, Daniel Clifford, engineering manager, reported the plant’s status and provided photos of the inside and outside facilities, which are located at Fort Knox.
The plant was given the status of “substantial completion” in February and has been in operation ever since.
“It’s a really nice facility,” Clifford said. “It’s up to 2022 standards and we certainly should expect another 80 years out of this go around just like last time.”
The project has been in progress for around seven years and cost $15,273,526. The plant will output more than 7 million gallons a day.
A grand opening of the facility is being planned for sometime in June or July.
General Manager Stephen Hogan said the district currently is looking into ways to offset some aspects of operations that are not making margins in revenue and not breaking even.
He said management is putting together a proposal for rate studies regarding Radcliff sewer services. The study probably will cost around $100,000, will be conducted by a consultant and will probably take around three years.
From there, Hogan said there could be a rate adjustment for that service, but they’re also considering other services in terms of rate adjustments in order to meet margins in revenue.
He said the district is going through an “unprecedented” time in which services are costing more and adjustments need to be made.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
