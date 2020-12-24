The Green River District Health Department reported Thursday 162 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 91 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, eight in McLean County, 15 in Ohio County, four in Union County, and 16 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 11,985 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,881 (74%).
Forty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 627 (5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 215 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
