The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported 19 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – nine in Daviess County, six in Henderson County, one each in McLean and Union counties, and two in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 2009.
Sixteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,697 (84%).
