The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported 69 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 27 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 21 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, five in Union County, and 11 in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Hancock County and a resident of McLean County.
There have been 5,718 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
Twenty-nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 397 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 103 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,625 (81%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.