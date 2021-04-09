On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of a Daviess County resident and an Ohio County resident, along with 16 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are eight in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, one in Ohio County and two in Webster County.
To date, there have been 20,951 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 18,846 (90%).
Seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 876 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 379 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 430,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,198 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility includes Phases 1, 2 and 3. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
