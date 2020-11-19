On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 128 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 49 in Daviess County, eight in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 13 in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and 18 in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Hancock County.
There have been 7,149 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 5,623 (79%).
Sixty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 476 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
