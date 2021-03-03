2 COVID-19 related deaths and 26 new cases reported by GRDHD
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the deaths of two Daviess County residents, along with 26 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 16 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, three in Henderson County and six in Ohio County.
To date, there have been 20,068 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 17,914 (89%).
Eleven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 841 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 336 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
