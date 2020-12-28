On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of two residents of Daviess County and 265 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The additional cases were 107 in Daviess County, 10 in Hancock County, 105 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 12 in Ohio County, 13 in Union County, and 13 in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 830 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven-county region.
There have been 12,250 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 9,162 (75%).
Forty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 627 (5%) have required hospitalization.
To date, there have been 217 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
