The Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of a Daviess County resident and a Henderson County resident, along with 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 14 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County and three in Union County.
There have been 20,935 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,813 (90%).
Seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 874 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 377 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 429,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,184 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Wednesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and two new cases in that county.
