On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of a Daviess County resident and a Webster County resident, and 164 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 58 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 51 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 16 in Ohio County, 11 in Union County, and 24 in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 1,507 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven-county region.
To date, there have been 14,678 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 10,636 (72%).
Forty-eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 680 (5%) have required hospitalization.
So far, there have been 252 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
