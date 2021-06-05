On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of a Daviess County resident and a Henderson County resident, along with 61 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The newly reported cases were investigated between June 1 and June 3.
The new cases are 16 in Daviess County, 12 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, six in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and 10 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average for new cases in the seven-county district is 13.6 new cases a day.
To date, there have been 22,428 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,175 (90%).
Thirteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 903 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 403 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 459,540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,077 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
