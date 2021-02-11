On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a resident of Ohio County and a resident of Union County, along with 122 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases include 73 in Daviess County, eight in Hancock County, 15 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 13 in Ohio County, seven in Union County and three in Webster County.
To date, there have been 19,133 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 15,425 (81%).
Twenty-eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 796 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 316 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Also on Wednesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in that county.
