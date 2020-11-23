On Monday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 131 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 79 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, 23 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, eight in Ohio County, seven in Union County, and eight in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of McLean County and a resident of Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 903 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 20 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
There have been 7,558 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 5,943 (79%).
Fifty-five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 485 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 129 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
