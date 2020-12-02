On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 185 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 96 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, 43 in Henderson County, eight in McLean County, 15 in Ohio County, six in Union County and 14 in Webster County.
Also, the district reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a resident of Henderson County and a resident of Union County.
There have been 8,718 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,728 (78%).
Forty-five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 523 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 156 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
