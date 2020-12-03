On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 228 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 78 in Daviess County, seven in Hancock County, 42 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 79 in Ohio County, six in Union County, and 11 in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were 2 residents of Union County.
This is the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day for the seven county region, surpassing the Nov. 17 report of 214 new cases.
In November, Green River District reported 3,164 (37%) of the confirmed COVID-19 cases and 60 (39%) of the COVID-19 related deaths for our seven county area since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 8,946 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,832 (78%).
Forty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 528 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.