The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two residents of Daviess County, and 282 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 163 in Daviess County, eight in Hancock County, 69 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 16 in Ohio County, 16 in Union County, and seven in Webster County.
To date, there have been 11,186 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,335 (74.5%).
Fifty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 586 (5%) have required hospitalization.
Also, There have been 203 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
