2020 High School Awards, Honors and Scholarships Editor’s note: This is not a complete list of awards, scholarships and honors earned by this year’s high school graduates; as of press time, some schools were still calculating grades. For a full list of honors, contact each school. APOLLO HIGH SCHOOL Awards and Honors Apollo High School 2020 Honor Graduate: Macy Dame National Merit Scholars: Daniel Mays and Connor Satterly National Honor Society Cord Awards: Haley Bartlett, Yasmin Bukhari, Gabriela Bustamante, Macy Dame, Mary Katherine Edge, Ryan Gatton, Valerie Gillim, Sarah Gootee, Jalen Harris, Laura Head, Madison Hughes, Madison Julian, Emily Means, Misti Morris, Lilly Quinn, Jacob Robin, Lynzy Schwartz, Hallie Wilson, Brianna Winn DCPS Honors Diploma: Paige Cockrum, Macy Dame, Madeline Eldridge, Valerie Gillim, Sara Gootee, Madison Julian, Raymond Lin, Daniel Mays, Emily Means, Abby Murphy, William Evan Overall, Lea Rhinerson, Jacob Robin, Alicen Royal, Connor Satterly, Lynzy Schwartz Early College Diplomas, Associate of Arts degree: Shelby Boone, Hayden Bullis, Bailey Clark, Paige Cockrum, Larry DaMond Davidson, Samuel Duke, Starlyn Gallardo (Business Transfer Certification), Dalton McCarty, Luke Wathen, Katie Wells Early College Diplomas, Associate of Science degree: Haley Bartlett (Nursing Aide Certification), Ansley Bowlds (-Nursing Aide Certification), Paige Cockrum (Nursing Aide Certification), Isaac Crabtree, Mary Katherine Edge (Nursing Aide Certification), Abby Goodall, Madison Hughes, Ashlynn Hunter, Madalyn Hyland, Madison Lowe, Benjamin Martin (Nursing Aide Certification), Dalton McCarty, Benjamin O’Bryan, Nidhi Patel (Nursing Aide Certification), Jaci Rone, Connor Satterly, Lynzy Schwartz, Sydney Smith (Nursing Aide Certification), Garrett Snyder, Karris Thomson, Luke Wathen, Madison Weidemann, Hallie Wilson (Nursing Aide Certification), Benjamin Wolter AHS Humanitarian Award: Logan Glenn Apollo Sweet 16: Shelby Boone, Abigail Burden, Zach Cates, Macy Dame, Ryan Gatton, Valerie Gillim, Jalen Harris, Joshua Kuegel, Mattie Lyons, Landon Muse, Leah Rhinerson, Jai Rowan, Kennedy Rowan, Eric Smith, Hallie Wilson, Brianna Winn Beta Club Cord Awards: Jenna Bartley, Macy Dame, Mary Katherine Edge, Valerie Gillim, Sara Gootee, Jalen Harris, Journey Hays, Mattie Lyons, Hallie Wilson, Emily Means, Misti Morris, Lilly Quinn, Karris Thomson Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Ryan Gatton John Whitmer Award: Ryan Ash Noon Optimist Youth Appreciation Award: Macy Dame and Geoffery Johnson Principal’s Leadership Award: Ryan Gatton Segal Education Award: Abigail Burden World Language Cord Awards: Caroline Boarman, Shelby Boone, Bailey Clark, Breanna Cox, Isaac Crabtree, Mary Katherine Edge, Jenna Feldman, Jude Ford, Starlyn Gallardo, Valerie Gillim, Anthony Griffith, Jalen Harris, Chelsea Hays, Laura Head, Madison Hughes, Ashlyn Hunter, Trevor Lawrence, Aubrey Little, Madison Lowe, Emily Means, James Moorman III, William (Evan) Overall, Lilly Quinn, Leeann Remole, Blake Rigdon, Jacob Robin, Kennedy Rowan, Kevin Shockley, Katie Wells, Hallie Wilson, Lauren Worthington SCHOLARSHIPS Apollo FFA Alumni Scholarships: Jenna Bartley, Kaleigh Young Daviess County Agents’ Scholarship, Farm Bureau: Lilly Quinn Daviess County Cattlemen’s Scholarship: Nick Murphy Daviess County Kentucky Education Scholarship Award: Blake Bryant Eagle Family Scholarship: Hallie Wilson Ed Pruden Memorial Scholarship: Joshua Kuegel Flora Hornbeck Foundation Scholarships: Caroline Boarman, Helena Boyd, Abigail Burden, Luis Castillo, Macy Dame, Mary Edge, Jalen Harris, Benjamin Martin, Dalton McCarty, Misti Morris, Connor Satterly, Karris Thomson, Katie Wells, Emily Westerfield, Hallie Wilson Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Landon Muse Hewitt Young Scholarship: Geoffery Johnson John B. and Brownie Young Memorial Scholarships: Haley Bartlett, Jenna Bartley, Melanie Bivens, Caroline Boarman, Shelby Boone, Ansley Bowlds, Helena Boyd, Blake Bryant, Yasmin Bukhari, Jacob Bullington, Hayden Bullis, Gabriela Bustamante, Luis Castillo, Zachary Cates, Bailey Clark, Paige Cockrum, Kayla Conrad, Breanna Cox, Daylin Crabtree, Macy Dame, Evan Deaton, Mary Katherine Edge, Madeline Eldridge, Jenna Feldman, Lacey Fitzgerald, Jude Ford, Starlyn Gallardo, Ryan Gatton, Valerie Gillim, Abby Goodall, Sara Gootee, Jalen Harris, Chelsea Hays, Journey Hays, Laura Head, Griffin Heavrin, Zane Hudson, Madison Hughes, Grayson Hulsey Riley, Ashlynn Hunter, Madalyn Hyland, Linda James, Madison Julian, Angel King, Raymond Lin, Aubrey Little, Madison Lowe, Gregory Luttrell, Mattie Lyons, Benjamin Martin, Daniel Mays, Dalton McCarty, Emily Means, Misti Morris, Abby Murphy, Landon Muse, Madelynn Napier, Riley Norris, Benjamin O’Bryan, William Overall, Krishna Patel, Nidhi Patel, Eh Paw, Michael Posey, Mitchell Posey, Lilly Quinn, Lea Rhinerson, Jacob Robin, Jaci Rone, Kennedy Rowan, Connor Satterly, Samuel Scott, Kevin Shockley, Sydney Smith, Marissa Stanley, Ava Thompson, Justin Thompson, Samuel Ward, Luke Wathen, Katie Wells, Emily Westerfield, Morgan Wethington, Hallie Wilson, Brianna Winn, Benjamin Wolter, Haley Wright, Andrew Young, Kaleigh Young McLean County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Macy Dame Murphy Family Scholarship: Madison Julian Robert N. Hood Scholarship, Owensboro Civitan Club: Abigail Burden Stephen W. Coke Memorial Scholarship: Emily Means Stephen W. Coke Memorial Scholarship, KY Department of Agriculture: Landon Muse Taylor Widmer Scholarship: Lauren Whitehouse Western KY Regional Blood Center Hometown Hero Awards: Melissa Fulkerson, Abby Murphy, Jacob Robin, Sam Scott, Drake Wethington, Hallie Wilson, Haley Kost, Hannah Willner, Kaleigh Young DAVIESS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HONORS Honors Diplomas: Torrence Baylis, Carter Bean, Ryan Beckwith, Abby Broughton, Kristen Calloway, Meredith Campbell, Chase Chatmon, Jacob Crabtree, Lillian Davis, Carlos Diaz Cruz, Ethan Easterday, Andrew Ellis, Alex Filbeck, Avery Ford, Lauren Fuqua, Regan Haight, Simon Hanson, Natalie Holland, William Holland, Sophie Jagoe, Susan Johnson, Gloria Lwin, Samuel Manqueros, Frederik Mendoza Ulken, Lesley Munguia, Jacob Nash, Hunter Nelson, Grant Oller, Noah Owen, Ashton Payne, Holly Payne, Jay Powers, Jada Prater, Lucas Ruckdeschel, Macey Small, David Stevens, Kaya Suzer, Dani Terry, Mason Thompson, Kayla Vanover, Christian Vincent, Houston Watson, Austin White, Emma Winstead, Trent Woolard, Calli Young SCHOLARSHIPS Bill Taylor Memorial Scholarship: Brianna Zoglmann Daviess County 4-H Council Scholarship: Ethan Carmon, Lelia Young Flora Hornbeck Foundation Scholarships: Kamryn Arnold, Elysia Bartley, Jacob Boling, Kristen Calloway, Patrick Edge, Jacey Fulkerson, Danielle Holmes, Sophie Jagoe, Mason Miller, Camille Moore, Alayna Petri, Jay Powers, Macey Small, Kaylee Vitato, Brianna Zoglmann Hewitt Young Memorial Fund Scholarship: Samuel Manqueros Independence Bank Scholarships: Laine Bartley and Allie Phelps (Chris & Janet Reid Scholarship); Alayna Petri (Daviess County Community Board Scholarship); Holly Payne and Mason Thompson (Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship); Cole Richards (Guy Reisz Memorial Scholarship); Grant Oller (Marjorie Reid Scholarship); Mason Thompson (Maurice Reisz Scholarship) John B. and Brownie Memorial Young Scholarships: Andrew Adkins, Cole Alexander, Jackson Allen, Emma Anderson, Kamryn Arnold, Hannah Axley, Elysia Bartley, Torrence Baylis, Carter Bean, Ryan Beckwith, Andrew Birkhead, Jacob Boling, Nolan Boswell, Abby Broughton, Drew Brown, Kristen Calloway, Meredith Campbell, Chase Chatmon, Molly Church, Maggie Clark, McKenzie Clark, Elizabeth Collier, Ashley Conder, Jessica Cook, Nicholas Cook, Logan Corn, Jacob Crabtree, Ashley Crawford, Jackson Breech, Lillian Davis, Carlos Diaz Cruz, Madison Dunaway, Ethan Easterday, Patrick Edge, Andrew Ellis, Delaney Evans, Alex Filbeck, Stella Fisher, Avery Ford, Hannah Foster, Jacey Fulkerson, Lauren Fuqua, Mollie Gerteisen, Jack Gibson, Reese Haight, Regan Haight, Wesley Hamilton, Simon Hanson, Seth Hartz, Shelby Helton, Meghan Hill, Chloe Hinchcliffe, Natalie Holland, William Holland, Ellie Howard, Logan Huskisson, Sophie Jagoe, Briley Johnson, Susan Johnson, Tanner Keel, Laka Ling, Daniel Love, Gloria Lwin, Shealyn Mason, Arkley Meador, Frederik Mendoza Ulken, Kaytlyn Meyer, Emily Mezur, Kimberly Millay, Mason Miller, Isaiah Montgomery, Camille Moore, Lesley Munguia, Jacob Nash, Hunter Nelson, Kenlee Newcom, Amber Norman, Grant Oller, Jeffrey Orth, Brianna Owen, Noah Owen, Ishan Patel, Alexander Payne, Ashton Payne, Cydney Payne, Holly Payne, Ashlyn Payton, Eden Pearl, Alayna Petri, Allie Phelps, Jay Powers, Jada Prater, Camille Quinn, Kynsley Redmon, Cole Richards, Madison Roberts, Eder Romero, Lucas Ruckdeschel, Emily Rumage, Lydia Rust, Christopher Salamah, Madeline Simmons, Macey Small, Cara Smith, Ethan Smith, Sophie Sorrells, David Stevens, Elizabeth Steward, Shelby Taylor, Mason Thompson, Ryan Thomson, Cole Troutman, Christian Vincent, Kaylee Vitato, Houston Watson, Annabelle Watts, Gena Whittaker, Lauren Wilkerson, Jaylee Williams, Brooklynn Wilson, Kera Wilson, Trent Woolard, Calli Young, Brianna Zoglmann Lauren Girten “Acts of Kindness” Scholarship: Sophie Sorrells Ray Russell Key Club Scholarship: Alex Filbeck Richard E. Skaggs Scholarship: Lauren Fuqua Robert N. Hood Scholarship, Owensboro Civitan Club: Elysia Bartley Tammy Moyer Laws Scholarship: Emma Winstead Taylor Widmer Memorial Scholarship: Sophie Jagoe, Kaylee Vitato Timothy Adam Fulkerson Memorial Scholarship: Danielle Holmes HERITAGE PARK HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS Hewitt Young Scholarship: Keelee Wheatley John B. and Brownie Young Memorial Scholarships: Cindy Alvarez, Brandon Ballard, Bryce Basham, Beau Bivens, Les Bowlds, Dylan Campbell, Dylan Chilton, Jacob Chance, Aaron Clements, Arianna Gonzalez, Ashley Griggs, Megan Hale, Bioncee Haynes, Lexys Higgs, Samuel Hillard, Christian Jones, Jacob Keelin, Conar Lane, Madison Lucas, Rayne Lyons, Isabella Marin, Taylor Marksberry, Hunter Mayton, Myles McPherson, Jacob Nafrady, Brandon Wahler, Alexis Wilson Robert N. Hood Scholarship, Owensboro Civitan Club: Beau Bivens OWENSBORO CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL AWARDS Daughters of the American Revolution Award: Maddie Clements Harold Mischel Award: Hagan Edge Owensboro Rotary Larry Hagar Award: Lily Moore Owensboro Rotary Tom Laswell Award: Brooke Boarman SCHOLARSHIPS Daughters of the American Revolution State Essay Scholarship: Ashlyn Farina Evansville Optimist Club Essay Scholarship: Kara Morris Hewitt Young Scholarship: Jacob Bailey Independence Bank Scholarships: Lily Moore, Allison Story, Grace Hauke, Andrew Hartz, Katherine
