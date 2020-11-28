It was supposed to be the best Thanksgiving.
My youngest son had invited me to spend the holiday — the whole week, in fact — with him at his home near Denver, Colorado. My visit would have included hiking and a campfire. We would have sat outside at night far from the lights of the city and watched the awesome tapestry of stars as they appeared in the night sky. We would have wandered through flea markets and odd little specialty shops in some of those charming little villages that are tucked here and there up in the mountains. We would have eaten pizza and sipped hot cocoa and talked and laughed and talked and talked and talked.
I even had tickets — purchased with the credits that had been sitting in my account since my previously planned visit in April was canceled back when COVID-19 was new and scary and uncertain.
Well, who knew.
As the date of my November departure drew nearer and nearer, and as the numbers of cases grew higher and higher, there was nothing to do but cancel once again. I agonized, I debated, I did my best to justify … but how could I have gone after spending a lifetime trying to teach my kids about responsibility and the value of placing “the greater good” over selfishness?
In the meantime, my oldest son and his wife had invited me to visit their home for a Thanksgiving breakfast. Their invitation was genuine and heartfelt … yet tentative. I gently and regretfully declined, for you see, this is a home still grieving a loss that will resonate forever, in all the years ahead. My daughter-in-law’s vivacious mother — a sparkling image of everything I would want to be as a grandmother — accounts for one of those numbers you see in the most sobering column of data. So to those who sneer and scoff and deny, I have only one thing to say.
But in the meantime yet again, my daughter informed me that she would be hosting a “come and go” meal on Thanksgiving day, and I was welcome to do exactly that. I inquired about the details; relatives on her father’s side — the side with all the “good cook” genes — were preparing a sumptuous feast, which then would be taken to my daughter’s house and laid out as an enormous banquet from which everyone was invited to partake.
There were long tables set up in the garage for those who felt comfortable in staying, and take-out plates — the real kind, with compartments and covers and everything — were available for those who are more skittish and/or solitary by nature.
Perhaps I fall into both of those latter categories. After reviewing the dismal options that were available in my own Thanksgiving refrigerator — leftover chili, a block of cheddar cheese and a frozen and forlorn chicken pot pie — I drove over the bypass and through downtown to zip in, waved a masked “hello,” speedily fill my plate and then zoom away again. But not before first selecting a cupcake baked by my little grandgirl, who fortunately has inherited the cooking gene from the right branches of her family tree.
So that was my Thanksgiving 2020.
Well, almost, but not quite.
In the meantime, throughout the day and, in fact, the entire week, I also sent — and more importantly, received — texts and calls and emails from friends and family far and near. Nothing fancy or flowery, just a few “thinking of you … thankful for you” messages, but each one added its own special flower to the bouquet of my many blessings.
It was supposed to be the best Thanksgiving.
And in the end, it was.
