The Green River District Health Department reported on Monday 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 16 in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, one in Ohio County and two in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 182 reported COVID-19 cases and one death was reported from the state audit of death certificates.
To date, there have been 21,439 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 19,207 (90%).
Eleven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 898 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 385 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 440,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,449 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Monday. the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported five new cases in that county.
