The Green River District Health Department reported on Wednesday 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – five in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, seven in Ohio County, two in Union County, and two in Webster County.
The person who died was a resident of Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,333.
Twenty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,333 confirmed cases in the district, 121 have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,071.
