The Green River District Health Department reported on Wednesday the COVID-related deaths of two residents of Daviess County and one resident of McLean County, along with 153 new cases.
The additional confirmed cases are 74 in Daviess County, 13 in Hancock County, 25 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 17 in Ohio County, seven in Union County, and 13 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 12,563 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 9,544 (76%).
Forty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 637 (5%) of total cases have required hospitalization.
There have been 224 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
Also on Wednesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in that county.
