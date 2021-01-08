The Green River District Health Department on Thursday reported the COVID-19-related deaths of three Daviess County residents, along with 267 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases include 138 in Daviess County, 23 in Hancock County, 38 in Henderson County, 14 in McLean County, 32 in Ohio County, five in Union County, and 17 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 13,876 reported COVID-19 cases in the district and the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 10,303 (74%).
Forty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 665 (5%) have required hospitalization. There have been 245 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
