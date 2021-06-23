On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported three deaths and 21 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The cases were six in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, one in McLean County, seven in Ohio County, and four in Webster County.
The COVID-19-related deaths were two residents of McLean County and one resident of Webster County.
The current seven-day average for new cases in the seven-county district is 6.6 new cases a day.
The newly reported cases were investigated between June 18 and June 21.
There have been 22,595 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,387 (90%).
Four reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 915 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 410 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 463,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,190 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
