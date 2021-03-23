The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported 30 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 20 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, six in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, and two in Union County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 226 reported COVID-19 cases. The previous week also saw 3 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
Based on the state of Kentucky’s audit of death certificates from March 2020 through February 2021, there were also 26 additional COVID-19 related Green River District deaths reported.
To date, there have been 20,557 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,415 (90%).
Five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 858 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 371 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Also, the Green River District Health Department is continuing to vaccinate in tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, essential workers, anyone 16 years of age or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 conditions, and those 50 years of age or older.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the waiting list.
Also on Monday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and one new case there.
