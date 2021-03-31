The Green River District Health Department on Tuesday reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 20 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, four in Henderson County, one in McLean County, five in Ohio County, two in Union County and one in Webster County.
After review by the state mortality committee, a previously reported death from Daviess County was determined not to be COVID-19-related.
To date, there have been 20,762 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 18,631 (90%).
Four reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 864 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 376 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 425,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,042 statewide deaths.
Also, the Green River District Health Department has expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to Tier 2, which includes those 40 years of age or older. Vaccinations in tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, essential workers, anyone 16 years of age or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 conditions continue.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the waiting list.
Also on Tuesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 in that county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.