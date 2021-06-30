On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 in Daviess County, six in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, five in Union County, and 12 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average for new cases in the seven-county district is eight new cases a day.
The newly reported cases were investigated between June 25 and June 28.
To date, there have been 22,651 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,433 (90%).
One reported confirmed case is currently hospitalized and 916 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 411 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 464,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,212 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
