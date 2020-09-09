On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 35 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with five in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 11 in Henderson County, seven in Ohio County, 10 in Union County, and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2,480.
Fifteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
There have been 30 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 2,115 (85%).
