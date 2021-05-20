On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 37 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 in Daviess County, 13 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, four in Union County and six in Webster County.
There have been 22,135 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 19,818 (90%).
Nineteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 889 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 396 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 453, 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,673 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility includes all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna. Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Wednesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported six new cases there.
