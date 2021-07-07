On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 39 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11 in Daviess County, 11 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, 10 in Ohio County, one in Union County and five in Webster County.
COVID-19 was determined not to be a contributing factor in a previously reported Daviess County death.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 9.7 new cases a day. The newly reported cases were investigated between July 2 and July 5.
To date, there has been 22,733 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 20,478 (90%).
One reported confirmed case is currently hospitalized and 920 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 410 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 465,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,229 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Tuesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 22 new cases there. The new cases were recorded from June 28 to July 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.