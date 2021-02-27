On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of four residents of Daviess County along with 42 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 30 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, two in McLean County, three in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 19,973 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 17,642 (88%).
Sixteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 838 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 332 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.