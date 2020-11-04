The Green River District Health Department on Wednesday reported 63 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 27 in Daviess County, 3 in Hancock County, 22 in Henderson County, 5 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County, 3 in Union County, and 1 in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were 2 residents of Hancock County and 2 residents of McLean County.
There have been 5,530 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
Thirty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 389 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 101 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 4,546 (82%).
