On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 21 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, six in Henderson County, five in Ohio County four in Union County, and three in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were found through the state audit of death certificates.
There have been 21,793 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 19,506 (90%).
Nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 866 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 394 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 447,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,548 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility includes all phases. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
