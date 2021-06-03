Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale along U.S. 68 will begin Thursday, June 3, stretching across the state from Paducah to Maysville.
This will be the 17th year of the 400 Mile Yard Sale.
Judy Ross, who took over the operation of the sale in 2017, said that she has high hopes for this year.
“I have a feeling that people are going to come out left and right this year,” she said.
The sale was held last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Ross said that while crowds were down, she was surprised at how many people still came out.
According to Ross, vendors were leery about the pandemic last year, so sales were down and there wasn’t as varied of a selection as usual.
While the pandemic is slowing down, Ross said she expects some vendors and buyers will wear masks and gloves to ensure everyone’s safety.
“People are trying to be as smart as about it as they can be,” Ross said.
Even if it rains in some parts of the state, Roass said she still expects people to come out. She said that vendors usually have tarps to protect the items from getting wet.
“Rain never really seems to stop anybody from coming out,” she said.
Ross said that she has received a high number of phone calls and emails from people from all around Kentucky and even out of state expressing interest in the sale.
“Lots of people are preparing to buy and sell this year,” Ross said. “You might be surprised at what you find.”
This year’s sale will run from Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, although some vendors may not be open on Sunday.
