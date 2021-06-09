On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 44 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 15 in Daviess County, seven in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, three in Union County, and 18 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average for new cases in the seven-county district is 15 new cases a day.
To date, there have been 22,472 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 20,233 (90%).
Three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 903 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 406 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case. According to MCHD, it’s currently managing 34 COVID cases. To date, MCHD has had 3,032 cases.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 460,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,103 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
