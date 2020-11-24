On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 129 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 45 in Daviess County, nine in Hancock County, 31 in Henderson County, six in McLean County, 20 in Ohio County, four in Union County, and 14 in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were 3 residents of Daviess County, a resident of McLean County, and a resident of Hancock County.
There have been 7,687 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,023 (78%).
Fifty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 491 (6%) have required hospitalization.
To date, there have been 134 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
