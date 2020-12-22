On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of three residents of Ohio County and two residents of Webster County, and 203 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases include 109 in Daviess County, six in Hancock County, 42 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 26 in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and four in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 1,053 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw nine COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
To date, there have been 11,623 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,578 (74%).
Thirty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 622 (5%) have required hospitalization.
Also, there have been 208 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.