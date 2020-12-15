On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of two residents of Daviess County and three residents of Ohio County, and 228 new cases.
The new cases are 131 in Daviess County, nine in Hancock County, 34 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 21 in Ohio County, 18 in Union County and 10 in Webster County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 877 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 32 COVID19 related deaths in the seven county region.
There have been 10,595 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,907 (75%).
Forty-seven reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 571 (5%) have required hospitalization.
To date, have been 200 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
