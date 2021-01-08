On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported the deaths of a Daviess County resident, a Hancock County resident, a Henderson County resident, a McLean County resident and an Ohio County resident, and 239 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases include 135 in Daviess County, 16 in Hancock County, 39 in Henderson County, nine in McLean County, 11 in Ohio County, 13 in Union County and 16 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 14,115 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 10,368 (73%).
Forty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 669 (5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 250 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.