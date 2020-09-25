The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported 65 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 31 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 16 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 4 in Ohio County, 9 in Union County, and 3 in Webster County.
This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since 63 cases were reported on Sept. 3.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 3,098.
One of the COVID-19 related deaths was a resident of Daviess County and the other was a resident of Union County.
Eighteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
There have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 2,537 (82%).
