Recipients of the 2020-21 Independence Bank scholarship were presented with a challenge: Use $100 to “do good.”
This is the “Here For Good” challenge, created to give young people a chance to help their community in whatever way they see fit.
They were given 11 days to compete, and with 63 recipients, more than $6,000 went toward communities across Kentucky.
“I’m so proud that we could inspire the same young people that inspired us to go out and do more for the communities that helped shape them,” said Chris Reid, chairman and CEO of Independence Bank.
Students in Daviess County used their money to deliver Mother’s Day flowers to Carmel Home residents, donated items to St. Stephen’s Food Pantry, wrote notes and brought flowers to residents of the Roosevelt House, some of whom hadn’t had any family contact since the start of the pandemic, and more.
“These young people really understand the importance of taking care of your neighbor,” Nick Oller, president of Daviess County’s Independence Bank, said “our bank has always been intentional about fostering a spirit of community and that begins with looking outside of ourselves and finding pockets of need that we can help fill.”
Bank employees were given the opportunity to review the submissions and decide which one would receive an additional “Here For Good” scholarship.
Andrew Dunn of duPont Manual High School in Louisville won the scholarship with his project, “Dinner For Us,” which provided meals for 10 families.
The scholarship, originally for $1,776, was raised to $11,776 by Reid after he heard about Dunn’s project.
“This is exactly the impact my father, Charles A. Reid, would have hoped for from the recipients of the scholarship program created in his honor,” Reid said.
“Our bank has made a promise to the places that we call home that not only are we committed to being a long-standing member of the community, but we will take care of those around us,” said Jacob Reid, president of Independence bank. “It’s a deep part of our culture at the bank and we’re excited to bring those around us into the fold.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.