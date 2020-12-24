On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of six residents of Daviess County and one resident of Henderson County, and 200 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases include 113 in Daviess County, seven in Hancock County, 36 in Henderson County, 12 in McLean County, nine in Ohio County, 11 in Union County, and 12 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 11,823 reported COVID-19 cases in the district and the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,738 (74%).
Forty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 626 (5%) have required hospitalization.
In total, there have been 215 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Also on Wednesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 36 new cases in that county.
