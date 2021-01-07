On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the deaths of four residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County, and two residents of Ohio County, and 190 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 71 in Daviess County, 18 in Hancock County, 31 in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 48 in Ohio County, two in Union County, and 13 in Webster County.
There have been 13,609 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 10,209 (75%).
Forty-four reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 660 (5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 242 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
Also, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
