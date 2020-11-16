The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported 72 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 33 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, 15 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, seven in Ohio County, four in Union County, and six in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 713 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 4 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
There have been 6,655 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 5,300 (80%).
Forty-nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 448 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 109 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
