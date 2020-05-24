Of the seven counties served by Green River District Heath Department, 474 (76%) people having contracted COVID-19 have recovered.
As of Saturday, the health department reported six new cases with three in Daviess, one in Henderson and two in Ohio County with the total number of cases in the district reaching 620.
Currently 14 people in the department’s district are hospitalized with 72 (12%) having required hospitalization.
While numbers are going down, the health department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week. On Tuesday, the department will hold curbside testing at their clinic in McLean County as well as from their mobile unit in Fordsville.
Testing will be available at the department’s Daviess, Hancock, Union and Webster county clinic locations on Wednesday along with additional testing via the department’s mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority.
Kroger will also be providing tests Tuesday through Thursday at the Henderson Community and Technical College. To sign up visit thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
Those seeking a test through the department are required to preregister at the department’s website https://healthdepartment.org. Those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing or any symptoms associated with COVID-19 should contact their health care provider.
Jacob Mulliken
