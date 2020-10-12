On Monday, October 12, 2020 The Green River District Health Department on Monday reported 77 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 22 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 31 in Henderson County, 4 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County, 11 in Union County, and 5 in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 4,148. Last week, Green River District saw the largest number of cases in a single week with 473 reported COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous week’s total of 450.
The past week also saw 20 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region, 35% of the deaths reported in the district since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty-six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 309 (7%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 57 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 3,251 (78%).
