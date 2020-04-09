Owensboro Health Regional Hospital announced Wednesday that eight of its employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Kelley, OHRH’s chief medical officer, declined to give more details or specify what departments under which the staff members worked.
Kelley said the employees are “doing well” and have been quarantined at their homes.
He added that having staff test positive for the virus was anticipated.
“We employ 4,500,” Kelley said. “So when we put that into perspective, it’s not something we would not expect.”
As part of OHRH’s COVID-19 protocols, all employees are screened for fever or other symptoms of respiratory distress related to the virus before beginning their shifts.
The protocol also restricts any employee with symptoms, or who has been in contact with a suspected case, from entering the hospital.
Kelley said the hospital has a good supply of personal protective equipment as well as the surgical masks for its staff.
“We’re doing well right now,” he said. “We instituted our universal mask policy for people in clinical-facing areas or people who are in more direct patient care versus others who are in non-clinical areas.”
And with certain masks, Kelley said limited-use and extended-use policies have been put into place to help preserve usage.
“We’ve come up with ways to reprocess or resterilize some of the N95 respirator masks so we can reuse them and they’re in perfectly good condition,” Kelley said. “Instead of using them for a day, we can use them, in our current process, for almost 15 days.”
Visitor restrictions also remain in place at the hospital and temperature checks are conducted on all entrants.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.