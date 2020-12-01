On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 175 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.
The COVID-19 related deaths were five residents of Daviess County, one resident of Henderson County, two residents of McLean County, and one resident of Ohio County.
The new cases are 105 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 32 in Ohio County, 10 in Union County, and three in Webster County.
There have been 8,533 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,668 (78%).
Fifty-four reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 514 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 154 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.